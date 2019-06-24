Uddhav to ask Amit Shah to rein in BJP leaders

Irked about the statements by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Girish Mahajan and Chandrakant Patil that the next chief minister of Maharashtra will be from their party, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is likely to ask BJP president Amit Shah to rein in its leaders.

The move comes at a time when both Thackeray and CM Devendra Fadnavis are set to address legislators of both parties on Monday, in a bid to keep a united front ahead of the Assembly elections. Sena functionaries said Thackeray was not pleased with the statements made by Mahajan on Saturday.

A party functionary said, “Uddhavji has repeatedly said it [terms of the alliance] has been decided between Amit Shah and him. Now, there is a need to rein in such leaders from both sides to safeguard the alliance. He will speak to Shah; he has already spoken to the CM on this matter.”

The bone of contention between the Sena and BJP is the sharing of the CM’s post equally, along with other posts. The BJP, after the Lok Sabha results, have been making statements that there would be a BJP CM after the Assembly elections in October. In an attack on the BJP, Thackeray said that those dreaming about the CM’s post should first be worried about the fate of farmers.

Thackeray, who was in Ahmednagar district touring the drought-affected areas, said, “There are reports in newspapers and debates on TV new channels on who would be the next chief minister; will it be from our party or theirs. I am not concerned about it. I want to tell the ones who are dreaming about the CM post, that firstly, the discontent and rage of farmers should be controlled. If this is not done [through schemes], the fire from their rage will turn the CM’s chair to ashes.”

On Saturday, Mahajan said post the Lok Sabha victory, the BJP is the “big brother”. “Look at the kind of performance we have had in the elections and the support people have given us here in the state. Anyone will say that we have a natural claim [referring to the chief minister’s post],” Mahajan said. Rebuking Mahajan, Thackeray had said that other leaders should not “poke their nose” in the matter of alliance.

In an attempt to strengthen the alliance and put up a united front before the elections, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Thackeray will address legislators of both the Houses on Monday. This is the second such meeting with the MLAs and MLCs to chalk out a broad roadmap and specific instructions in the run-up to the Assembly elections, a Sena functionary said.

Meanwhile, the Sena chief has started mounting pressure on the BJP-led government on the implementation of welfare schemes for farmers. However, Thackeray, who was in Srirampur taluka in Ahmednagar, said questioning if government schemes have reached the right beneficiaries can’t be termed as “speaking against the government”. “I have come here to check; if I say it is our government, then I want to know if the schemes are reaching the farmers or not… Earlier in my rally in Pandharpur, I have said that there is a chance of a scam in the PM crop insurance scheme,” he said on Sunday

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 00:09 IST