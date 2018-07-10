Unite to fight cash crunch, Congress tells its Maharashtra leaders

Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leader and All India Congress Committee general secretary, who has been appointed in-charge of the Maharashtra unit, has come across two issues during review meets with party leaders for the upcoming elections – non-cooperation and cash crunch.

During his two-day Mumbai visit and meetings in Delhi for 10 days before that, Kharge met key leaders from the state and Mumbai, including former chief ministers, ministers, unit heads and district presidents.

While some leaders complained of the leadership, state chief Ashok Chavan and city unit chief Sanjay Nirupam expressed difficulty in pooling funds to keep the show running.

“The central leadership was apprised that major state leaders, including those who were ministers for over a decade, don’t put in efforts in terms of resources and otherwise. The leadership was told that in the absence of power, it becomes difficult to gather resources for administrative expenditure to mobilise workers for protests marches and rallies. Fingers were pointed, especially at leaders who have been enjoying the power in the state for generations,” said a leader privy to the development, on condition of anonymity.

A leader from western Maharashtra even went on to complain that the leadership does not consider them when it comes to the top post (read: chief minister), despite significant contribution to mobilising funds for the party, it is learnt.

Some of the leaders pointed at infighting among leaders in Vidarbha and Mumbai that is hampering the prospects of the party.

“Kharge has asked leaders to ensure success of the party in their respective regions. The performance of the leaders will be closely monitored by the party leadership. He also made it clear that there would be no changes in the leadership in state and in Mumbai,” said another leader.

Chavan said, “I don’t think the cash crunch is a critical problem. We will be able to manage it. After the meetings over the last two days, the message is loud and clear. We have decided to work together. With strategic calls and micro-planning, we plan to get success in the forthcoming elections.”

Kharge later said there are differences in every political party, but leaders should put up a united show in the elections.

In a rally at Shanmukhananda Hall in Sion, Mumbai on Monday, he said, “Party’s national level success is dependent on Maharashtra and Mumbai. Leaders and workers should try to win all six Lok Sabha seats from the city.”