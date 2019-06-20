Will create 2,000 more seats for MBBS students in 2020: Maha govt

The state government on Wednesday decided it will create 2,000 more seats for MBBS courses next year after getting a nod from the Centre. Moreover, to ensure aspiring medical students from the Maratha community get admissions as per the reservation provisions made under the Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, the state government said it is putting its best lawyers at work to represent itself in the Supreme Court (SC). Medical education minister Girish Mahajan told the legislative council on Wednesday, “We are awaiting the court’s decision due on Monday. We have put our best lawyers at work.”

Mahajan also informed the house that the state will create 2,000 medical seats in Maharashtra for MBBS students by next year. As for aspiring post graduate (PG) students of medicine, the state is in talks with the Central government to create more seats, Mahajan said. He was addressing a calling attention motion by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislator Hemant Takle. Takle was referring to the HC directives which ruled that the Maratha reservation will not apply to the admissions process for PG medical colleges this year. “Since this is the first year after the reservation was announced [in November 2018], technical difficulties are likely to arise in the admission process. However, we are making sure the process will be transparent. We are awaiting the SC decision on Monday.”

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 01:58 IST