Women allowed to travel in Mumbai local trains from tomorrow

mumbai

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 19:23 IST

The Maharashtra government on Friday allowed women to travel in local trains starting tomorrow from 11am to 3 pm and 7pm to end of the services.

An order issued by the Secretary of Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation department stated that the Railways has also been requested to increase the services and no QR code will be required for women to travel.

“We are processing it for getting approval of competent authority,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, Central Railway.

“It’s requested that local trains services be made available to all women from 11 am to 3 pm and again from 7 pm till the end of local services for the day, from 17th Oct, in Mumbai & Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR),” Secretary, Disaster Mgmt, Relief and Rehabilitation, Maharashtra said.

It's requested that local trains services be made available to all women from 11 am to 3 pm and again from 7 pm till the end of local services for the day, from 17th Oct, in Mumbai & Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR): Secretary, Disaster Mgmt, Relief & Rehabilitation, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/szESCj6a2N — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2020

Trains in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have been allowed so far only for workforce from essential/emergency sectors, differently able people and cancer patients.

Mumbai’s suburban train services were shut down on March 23 as part of the nationwide lockdown. The partial resumption of services was announced on June 15, but only those deemed to be essential service providers were allowed to board these trains after being allotted a special pass.

From October 19, Mumbai Metro rail will also resume operations in a graded manner under the new reopening guideline issued by the state government. The new guidelines also state that 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff can be called to schools at a time for online teaching and tele-counselling students.

Business-to-business exhibitions as well as local weekly bazaars, including that of animals, have also be allowed to reopen outside containment zones.