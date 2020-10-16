e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Women allowed to travel in Mumbai local trains from tomorrow

Women allowed to travel in Mumbai local trains from tomorrow

Trains in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have been allowed so far only for workforce from essential/emergency sectors, differently able people and cancer patients.

mumbai Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 19:23 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Trains in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have been allowed so far only for workforce from essential/emergency sectors, differently able people and cancer patients.
Trains in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have been allowed so far only for workforce from essential/emergency sectors, differently able people and cancer patients.(PTI)
         

The Maharashtra government on Friday allowed women to travel in local trains starting tomorrow from 11am to 3 pm and 7pm to end of the services.

An order issued by the Secretary of Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation department stated that the Railways has also been requested to increase the services and no QR code will be required for women to travel.

“We are processing it for getting approval of competent authority,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, Central Railway.

“It’s requested that local trains services be made available to all women from 11 am to 3 pm and again from 7 pm till the end of local services for the day, from 17th Oct, in Mumbai & Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR),” Secretary, Disaster Mgmt, Relief and Rehabilitation, Maharashtra said.

 

Trains in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have been allowed so far only for workforce from essential/emergency sectors, differently able people and cancer patients.

Mumbai’s suburban train services were shut down on March 23 as part of the nationwide lockdown. The partial resumption of services was announced on June 15, but only those deemed to be essential service providers were allowed to board these trains after being allotted a special pass.

From October 19, Mumbai Metro rail will also resume operations in a graded manner under the new reopening guideline issued by the state government. The new guidelines also state that 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff can be called to schools at a time for online teaching and tele-counselling students.

Business-to-business exhibitions as well as local weekly bazaars, including that of animals, have also be allowed to reopen outside containment zones.

tags
top news
PM Modi to address 12 rallies in Bihar, Nitish Kumar to join him
PM Modi to address 12 rallies in Bihar, Nitish Kumar to join him
LeT, JeM backing Taliban in fighting in Helmand, says top Afghan official
LeT, JeM backing Taliban in fighting in Helmand, says top Afghan official
IPL 2020, MI vs KKR LIVE: Eoin Morgan wins toss, KKR to bat first
IPL 2020, MI vs KKR LIVE: Eoin Morgan wins toss, KKR to bat first
Pics of Deepika, Dia Mirza figure on MGNREGA job cards in Madhya Pradesh
Pics of Deepika, Dia Mirza figure on MGNREGA job cards in Madhya Pradesh
Delhi next on NCB radar to launch Mumbai-style crackdown on drugs
Delhi next on NCB radar to launch Mumbai-style crackdown on drugs
India gained decade of life expectancy since 1990: Lancet study
India gained decade of life expectancy since 1990: Lancet study
SSR death case: Delhi advocate arrested for spreading ‘fake news’
SSR death case: Delhi advocate arrested for spreading ‘fake news’
How Pakistan is hoodwinking FATF and the world on terror funding
How Pakistan is hoodwinking FATF and the world on terror funding
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In