Student council members take their oaths

mumbai

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 00:51 IST

DAV Public School, Thane, recently organised its investiture ceremony. The ceremony was attended by Jairaj Jagannath Karbhari, deputy inspector general of registration and deputy collector of stamps, Konkan Division, Thane, and Abhijeet Bhande Patil, deputy collector, Thane. Principal Simmi Juneja, section coordinators, house mistresses, parents and students were also present at the ceremony.

The programme began with lightening the lamp, reciting the Gayatri mantra and a bhajan, followed by the DAV Gaan.

In her address, the principal told the students to understand the importance of their post. She said that the posts give them responsibilities and ascertain their commitment. Elected students took the oath to co-operate and contribute for the school’s progress.

After the ceremony, the chief guests were invited to share their advice with the students. Then, meritorious students were felicitated. They all were called on the stage and handed gifts, medals and certificates.

To acknowledge the efforts of those who made arrangements for the ceremony, the vote of thanks was given by Archana Sawant.

The programme came to an end with the recitation of Shanti Path.

Creative writing session

The school recently organised a creative writing session for students from Class 7 to Class 10. The school had organised an array of activities to enhance the listening, speaking, reading and writing skills of the students. The activities helped to create a positive environment and attitudes among students.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 00:51 IST