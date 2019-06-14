Does Nick Jonas have more shoes than Priyanka Chopra? His brothers believe so

The Jonas Brothers appeared on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and revealed some cute secrets about each others’ lives. Nick, Joe and Kevin were on the show to promote their recently released Amazon Prime Video documentary Chasing Happiness and their new comeback album, Finding Happiness.

On the show, Jimmy got the brothers to play a game in which two had to correctly guess a fact about the third. When Joe and Kevin were asked what Nick must think they are most jealous of him for, Joe mentioned the fact that Nick took batting practice with the Dodgers. However, Kevin answered ‘his shoe collection’ and even Joe agreed with him on that. “Like he has so many shoes. You go visit his house, his closet is filled. He has more shoes than Priyanka, I am pretty sure,” Joe said.

But Nick shocked them all with his answer. “Maybe, like, performing at the White House a few times,” he said.

Priyanka left Mumbai on Thursday to join Nick in New York. She was in the country to shoot for her next Hindi film, The Sky Is Pink. Priyanka took to Instagram on Wednesday where she posted a picture from the wrap party of the movie, directed by Shonali Bose. “And it’s a wrap. This movie is special to me on so many levels. Not just because @roykapurfilms and @rsvpmovies (Sid and Ronnie) partnered with me on my first Hindi production... but also took the chance on me to bring to life a character and a true story that needed to be told,” she captioned the photograph with the cast and crew. The Sky is Pink is a love story of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary’s parents; Aisha was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. October writer Juhi Chaturvedi has penned the story.

Nick and Priyanka were last seen together at the premiere of Chasing Happiness. She spoke about their wedding and the hate the couple have received over their 10-year-age gap in her interview with InStyle as cited by E! News.

“People gave us a lot of s--t about that and still do. I find it really amazing when you flip it and the guy is older, no one cares and actually people like it,” she told the magazine.

