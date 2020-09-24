Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik become parents, singer shares daughter’s first pic: ‘Thankful for life we will have together’

music

Singer Zayn Malik and his supermodel girlfriend Gigi Hadid have become parents. Gigi has given birth to a baby girl and Zayn shared her first picture on Twitter on Thursday morning.

The photo shows the bay clutching Zayn’s hand. “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautifulFolded handsRed heartto try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together,” he wrote in his tweet.

Gigi has confirmed her pregnancy in May. As per CNN, she was seen sharing the happy news about her pregnancy in a promotional clip from the home-edition special interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. “Obviously, you know, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited, happy, and grateful for everyone’s well-wishes,” she had said. Gigi added that become pregnant during coronavirus lockdown had its own perks. “During this time, it’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and together, and really experience [motherhood] day by day,” she had said.

Gigi shared pictures of her pregnancy life on Instagram and even did a photoshoot. “I’ve been trying to document [the pregnancy] well. And I will be sharing stuff like that in the future. I just am not rushed to do it. I feel like right now I just want to experience it, and I write in my journal a lot,” she had told Buzzfeed.

The couple who started dating in 2015, officially called it quits in 2018.However, Gigi and Zayn came back together just before the December break.

