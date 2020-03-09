Mere Angne Mein: Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz give Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic song a time travel twist

music

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 14:08 IST

After teasing fans with sneak peeks for days, the music video featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz is finally here. The song is a recreation of Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic track Mere Angne Mein from his 1981 blockbuster Laawaris, and has been sung by Neha Kakkar and Raja Hasan.

The video features a time travel angle and covers two different eras – 1435 AD and present day. In the present day, a woman is tired of her boyfriend getting close to other women during the Holi celebrations, and transports him to 1435 AD to teach him a lesson.

As he travels back in time, he transforms into Asim Riaz, with six-pack abs et al. Jacqueline Fernandez plays a princess, whose match has been arranged to a wealthy king much older than her. He watches, mesmerised by her beauty, as she dances her heart out.

Jacqueline and Asim are discovered by the royal guards as they shake a leg together and try to escape. Just as she puts her hand in his, his girlfriend brings him back to the present day. The princess is transported to the future, as well.

Watch the video here:

Asim is also shooting for another music video with his girlfriend and Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Himanshi Khurana. While details of the song have been kept under wraps, it is known that it will be sung by Neha Kakkar and will be out on March 18.

Also read: Sana Khan refutes ex-boyfriend Melvin Louis’ claims that she threatened to humiliate him, accuses him of domestic violence

Meanwhile, Jacqueline will be seen next on the big screen in Lakshya Raj Anand’s Attack, alongside her Race 3 and Dishoom co-star John Abraham. The action thriller, which marks their onscreen reunion after four years, revolves around a rescue operation by an elite commando team and is reportedly inspired by real events.

Follow @htshowbiz for more