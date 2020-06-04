2 cops infected with Covid-19 in GB Nagar: Report

noida

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 15:27 IST

Two more Uttar Pradesh Police personnel deployed in Gautam Buddh Nagar have tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Thursday.

The two personnel were posted in the control room of the district police and their reports came out on Wednesday, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Ankur Aggarwal, said “No office of the police commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar will be closed. Only sanitation drive will be carried out in offices affected by Covid-19,” Aggarwal, also the police nodal officer for Covid-19, said.

Earlier on May 29, three police constables had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. One of them was posted in the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), while the others at police stations in Sector 49 and Phase 3. The additional DCP said the constable who was attached with the Phase 3 police station constable has recovered and discharged from hospital.

Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western UP has recorded 521 positive cases of Covid-19, including eight deaths, according to official figures till Wednesday.