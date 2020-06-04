e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / 2 cops infected with Covid-19 in GB Nagar: Report

2 cops infected with Covid-19 in GB Nagar: Report

Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western UP has recorded 521 positive cases of Covid-19, including eight deaths, according to official figures till Wednesday.

noida Updated: Jun 04, 2020 15:27 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Noida
Earlier on May 29, three police constables had tested positive for the novel coronavirus
Earlier on May 29, three police constables had tested positive for the novel coronavirus(Sunil Ghosh/HT file photo. Representative image)
         

Two more Uttar Pradesh Police personnel deployed in Gautam Buddh Nagar have tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Thursday. 

The two personnel were posted in the control room of the district police and their reports came out on Wednesday, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Ankur Aggarwal, said “No office of the police commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar will be closed. Only sanitation drive will be carried out in offices affected by Covid-19,” Aggarwal, also the police nodal officer for Covid-19, said.

Earlier on May 29, three police constables had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. One of them was posted in the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), while the others at police stations in Sector 49 and Phase 3.  The additional DCP said the constable who was attached with the Phase 3 police station constable has recovered and discharged from hospital.

Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western UP has recorded 521 positive cases of Covid-19, including eight deaths, according to official figures till Wednesday.

tags
top news
After Kashmir, Mission Kabul is on terror groups Jaish, Lashkar radar
After Kashmir, Mission Kabul is on terror groups Jaish, Lashkar radar
Macron underlines India’s importance in ensuring access to Covid-19 diagnostics and treatment
Macron underlines India’s importance in ensuring access to Covid-19 diagnostics and treatment
LIVE: Days after Arunachal was declared coronavirus-free, 37 test positive in state
LIVE: Days after Arunachal was declared coronavirus-free, 37 test positive in state
‘5 govt, 2 private hospitals in Delhi solely for Covid-19 treatment’: Manish Sisodia
‘5 govt, 2 private hospitals in Delhi solely for Covid-19 treatment’: Manish Sisodia
‘So sorry’: US envoy to India apologises over desecration of Gandhi statue
‘So sorry’: US envoy to India apologises over desecration of Gandhi statue
Large number of shark teeth found at Rajasthan’s fossil site
Large number of shark teeth found at Rajasthan’s fossil site
‘India should have looked at Covid-19 response in East’: Rajiv Bajaj to Rahul Gandhi
‘India should have looked at Covid-19 response in East’: Rajiv Bajaj to Rahul Gandhi
Watch: Australian PM Morrison speaks on ‘famous Modi hug’, samosas & khichdi
Watch: Australian PM Morrison speaks on ‘famous Modi hug’, samosas & khichdi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In