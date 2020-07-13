e-paper
Home / Noida / 90 new cases push Gautam Buddh Nagar’s tally to 3,495

90 new cases push Gautam Buddh Nagar’s tally to 3,495

The number of active cases, however, came down to 872 from 893 on Sunday as 106 more patients got discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection, according to the data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

noida Updated: Jul 13, 2020 21:23 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Noida, Uttar Pradesh
A deserted view of Noida sector-18 market during the total lockdown imposed by the state government for three consecutive days due to surge in Covid-19 cases, in Noida.
A deserted view of Noida sector-18 market during the total lockdown imposed by the state government for three consecutive days due to surge in Covid-19 cases, in Noida.(ANI)
         

Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Monday recorded 90 new patients of Covid-19 which pushed its tally of cases to 3,495, the highest for any district in the state so far, official data showed.

The number of active cases, however, came down to 872 from 893 on Sunday as 106 more patients got discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection, according to the data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

So far, 2,590 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the district, which has recorded 33 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, the data showed.

The recovery rate of patients rose to 74.10 per cent while the mortality rate in the district stood at 0.94 per cent, according to official statistics.

Gautam Buddh Nagar (872) currently has the third highest active cases of Covid-19 in UP after state capital Lucknow (1,460) and adjoining Ghaziabad district (1,248), the data showed.

They are followed by Kanpur Nagar (622), Meerut (512), Varanasi (420), Jhansi (383), Aligarh (361), Bareilly (333), Gorakhpur (319), Moradabad (283), Bulandshahr (266), Allahabad (262), Hapur (257), Allahabad (245), Ballia (242), Barabanki (231), Jaunpur (200), it stated.

Since Sunday, 1,664 new Covid-19 cases were reported across districts in the state, while 869 patients got discharged from hospitals and 21 deaths were recorded, it showed.

As of Monday, there were 12,972 active Covid-19 cases in UP, while 24,203 patients have been discharged from hospitals and 955 deaths recorded so far, it added.

There are 3,01,609 active cases of Covid-19 in the country, while a total of 5,53,470 patients have been discharged and 23,174 deaths recorded so far, according to a central government data updated till Monday.

