Community spread feared in Noida as four of a slum colony test positive for Covid-19, total now at 58

noida

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 23:04 IST

The domestic help of a Ceasefire company employee, along with three of her family members, including a six-year-old boy, tested positive for Covid-19 late Friday, triggering fears of a community spread.

Four more persons linked with Ceasefire company in Sector 62 and 135 also tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday afternoon. All eight persons have been admitted to the Super Speciality Children’s Hospital in Sector 30.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Gautam Budh Nagar reached 58 by Saturday evening. Of the 58 patients, 39 are directly or indirectly linked with fire safety solutions company Ceasefire.

Two woman, aged 21 and 26, a 30-year-old man and a 6-year-old boy from a slum colony in Sector 5 were found positive for the infection. All four persons were already in a government quarantine centre in Noida after their samples were collected.

A 32-year-old male employee of Ceasefire from Wajidpur village in Sector 135 has also been found positive for Covid-19. A 48-year-old woman and her two sons, aged 13 and 10, from a residential society in Sector 62 of Noida have also tested positive. The woman’s husband is an employee of Ceasefire and is negative for the infection. All eight persons have a direct or indirect connection with Ceasefire.

According to officials, one of the women patients from the slum colony was working as a domestic help for an employees of Ceasefire.

Fearing the community spread of the disease, officials have got in touch with 25 secondary contacts of the four persons from the slum colony and have put them in home quarantine. Officials said until now, none of the secondary contacts showed any symptoms of Covid-19.

“We put all four persons in quarantine a day before their reports came. We have got in touch with people who came in contact with them and all of them are asymptomatic. We are hoping that the infection has not spread through the area,” Sunil Dohre, additional chief medical officer, said.

The health department has also developed a mobile app for officials to keep a tab on the movement of those in quarantine. Officials have also given an order to put stamps on the hands of people in quarantine.

“We are hoping that no community spread takes place as all the required measures have been taken. The area where the slum colony is located has been sanitised and all residents have been asked to remain in home quarantine. We will also be putting stamps on the hands of those in quarantine as a precautionary measure,” Suhas LY, district magistrate, said.

“We have also started installing apps on the phones of those in quarantine to keep a tab on their movement. Through the app, we will also be making random video calls to ensure that the person is inside the house at all times,” the DM said.

Both the localities in sectors 5 and 62 have been locked down for two days while the sanitisation exercise is completed.