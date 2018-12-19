Fifth accused in Rs126-crore Yamuna Expressway land fraud arrested

Gautam Budh Nagar police on Tuesday arrested the fifth accused in Rs 126 crore land scam linked to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida). According to police officials, the accused, Sanjeev Kumar, had invested Rs 70 lakh to purchase the land.

“We have arrested Sanjeev Kumar from Bulandshahr. He has been associated with three firms -- Data Infrastructure, ANG and Himalaya -- which were involved in the purchase of agricultural land. Sanjeev had invested Rs 70 lakh to purchase the land. We will soon arrest the other accused. So far, we have arrested five persons,” said Nishank Sharma, circle officer-1, Greater Noida.

On Monday, the police had arrested Satyapal Singh, the fourth accused, in the matter.

With the help of private firms, eight officials of Yeida had allegedly purchased the land from farmers without any need for a project along the 165km Yamuna Expressway.

The alleged scam pertains to the acquisition of a 57 hectare plot, which was acquired by the Yeida even though it was not needed by the state agencies, thereby causing loss to the state exchequer. The acquisition allegedly took place in 2012-14.

On June 3, an FIR in the matter was registered at the Kasna police station against PC Gupta, a former chief executive officer of Yeida and 26 others, following which the Gautam Budh Nahar police had formed three teams to search residences of the accused persons, officials said. Eight other officials of Yeida, along with 19 others, including Gupta’s relatives and property agents, have been named as accused in the case.

The alleged scam came to light after a committee — set up by Yeida chairman Dr Prabhat Kumar — found that Gupta, his nephew, friends, relatives and nine officials of the Authority were allegedly involved in a racket. The probe established that officials and brokers had purchased the land at cheaper rates from farmers and sold it to the government at a cost of Rs126 crore, with a profit of Rs 40 crore. Kumar had, in 2017, formed a team to probe corruption charges in this matter.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 15:27 IST