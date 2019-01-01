Gang of 5 robbers who posed as Delhi Police officers arrested in Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad police, on Monday morning, arrested a gang of five robbers who allegedly posed as officers of the Delhi Police and committed robberies and extortion from drivers on roads.

The police said that the five men were in a Xylo MUV vehicle near the Old Bus Stand when they were noticed by a police team.

Officers said the arrested persons were identified as Sunil Kumar, Manoj Rawal, Dilshad, Lalit Khokhar and Jitendra Tyagi. Police said they belong to different areas of Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh.

The car the five men were travelling in was intercepted during the wee hours of Monday. “We recovered two police uniforms along with stars, caps and belts. The men wore uniforms and posed as Delhi Police officers on roads. They would stop vehicles such as trucks and other commercial vehicles and demand money when they failed to show proper documents. Primarily, they were involved in extortion activities by posing as police officers,” Shlok Kumar, superintendent of police (city), said.

The men have cases of robbery, extortion, murder and also cases of the Arms Act against their names. “They had recently moved to Ghaziabad and had hired a room in Vijay Nagar. They were planning robberies on the Delhi-Meerut road and were in their car in a secluded lane behind the Old Bus-stand. They would also put on the police cap on the dashboard of the car, which was how they escaped police checks and patrolling as officers thought they are from the police department,” an officer from Sihani Gate police station, not authorised to speak to the media, said.

Police added that the gang had been committing such crimes in Delhi and had recently turned to Ghaziabad. One of the accused, Mano in 2009 when he was allegedly involved in the murder of his brother. He is from Badalpur in Gautam Budh Nagar.

The police seized the Xylo car and also recovered five countrymade weapons, besides the police uniforms allegedly used by the accused in robberies and extortion.

First Published: Jan 01, 2019 11:58 IST