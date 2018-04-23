Govt committed to resolving homebuyers’ issues: Minister Khanna

Uttar Pradesh urban development minister Suresh Khanna on Monday reiterated his government’s stand that it will protect the interest of homebuyers who are still waiting for possession of flats from private developers.

Khanna was in Ghaziabad to attend a review meeting at the Ghaziabad district headquarters. He said the government can act against builders only within the legal framework.

“We can take action as per the legal framework and will use all legal options available to us. There is a court direction which says that an arrest cannot be made in cases where the punishment is fewer than seven years. However, a chargesheet will be filed in such cases. We are with homebuyers and it is the government’s stand that we will get them relief,” Khanna said.

According to official figures, there are around 25 private developers who are yet to deliver flats to homebuyers. The statistics show that there are 19,965 sanctioned housing units of which 15,790 have been constructed so far. Officials said 8,662 units have been delivered to homebuyers till date.

During a review meeting in January, officials said 12,035 units were constructed out of the sanctioned ones and 4,902 of these units were delivered to homebuyers.

The Ghaziabad development authority has started filing FIRs against builders for delay in delivery of flats. So far, seven FIRs have been filed by the district officials and homebuyers, in certain cases, against the developers in Ghaziabad.

District magistrate Ritu Maheshwari could not be reached for comment.

“The issue of homebuyers has become a matter of concern in the NCR. The Ghaziabad development authority should make all information pertaining to flats public. People should know how many flats from each developer have been given to homebuyers till date. This is needed to ensure transparency. Even to get the minutes of the meetings in which three UP ministers had participated last year, I had to make 10 rounds of the information office,” Alok Kumar, president of federation of association of apartment owners, said.