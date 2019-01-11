Greater Noida woman alleges gang rape while returning home after meeting jailed father

Police have launched a probe in the case of a 20-year-old woman being gang raped in Greater Noida on August 24 last year, when she was allegedly returning home after meeting her father who is lodged in Luksar jail.

A zero FIR was lodged in Mayur Vihar Phase 3 police station against three persons on December 12, 2018 under Indian penal code sections 376D for gang-rape. The Ecotech 1 police station in Greater Noida received the case on Thursday in which the victim has complained that the accused were known to her father.

According to the victim, the incident took place in August last year, when a man named Bobby allegedly contacted her and stated that he could get her father out of jail. “On August 24, I met my father and told him what Bobby had said to me. On my way back home from jail, I met Rahul (the second suspect) whom I knew from before as he had come home once with my father. He told me that Bobby had asked him to pick me up so I went with him in his car and he took me to a room,” the victim wrote in her complaint. The third accused Vikram was allegedly present in the room when she arrived.

The woman, in her complaint, has stated that the men then took turns to rape her there. Later, they put her in an auto-rickshaw and sent her home.

“I was so terrified that I did not tell anyone about it. However, they called me again and claimed to have some obscene videos of me. They molested me again and even extorted money ,” the woman wrote in her complaint.

Police said the accused have been identified as Rahul, Vikram, and Bobby, all natives of Delhi.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 10:24 IST