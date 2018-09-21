Indirapuram: Closure of road exits leads to a rise in wrong side driving

The ongoing exercise of closing exits on roads in Indirapuram to streamline traffic has done more harm than good. A large number of commuters are now found moving on the wrong side to avoid going the extra distance after the closure of at least seven roads exits.

Residents say the U-turns are also not wide enough for vehicles to negotiate the curve, thereby leading to jams.

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) is slowly closing exits in Indirapuram but this has been opposed by residents who feel that proper U-turns should be built and the convenience of local commuters be considered before proceeding with the plan.

The closure of exits was recommended by the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) to decongest the area. In July, the CRRI had submitted a traffic mobility plan for Indirapuram and proposed the improvement of 11 U-turns and closure of 33 exits on various internal and arterial roads surrounding the prime locality.

The authority has so far closed seven of 10 exits proposed on the Hindon canal-parallel road, which connects Kanawani to UP Gate.

“The closure of exits has led to haphazard movement of vehicles as many commuters have started driving on the wrong side to avoid travelling the extra distance. The junctions at the end of the roads is also chaotic, as there needs to be more turning radius for vehicles,” Alok Kumar, president of federation of apartment owners’ association, Indirapuram, said.

“In fact, before closing down the exits, the authority needs to widen the U-turns,” he added.

The improvement of 11 U-turns is proposed on the parallel canal road, CISF Road and near Shipra Sun City. The authority is yet to start work on them.

The authority had shut an exit on road number 6 opposite the Windsor Park high-rise in Vaibhav Khand.

“The main entrances of the high-rises were planned keeping in mind the exit. Now that the exit has been shut, commuters have to travel nearly 500 metres towards the mall and then take a U-turn to return on the opposite side. To avoid this distance, many motorists are driving on the wrong side and accidents have also occurred,” Sudipta Pal, a resident of Windsor Park, said.

“For pedestrians, there is no option but to walk the extra distance,” he said.

The CRRI has proposed closure of nearly 33 exits on different roads — the parallel canal road, Kanawani-CISF Road, Gaur Green Road, Kala Patthar Road, Shipra Mall to NH-24 Road, SRS Cinema to Kanawani Road, Orange County Road, Mangal Chowk Road and the DPS School Road.

The authority officials taking up the CRRI recommendations said exits will be closed in a phased manner.

“It will take us another month to close all the exits proposed by the CRRI. Residents have apprised us of the issue and we will be taking necessary action. Work on the improvement of U-turns will be taken up soon. We have asked officials to prepare estimates,” Manvendra Singh, executive engineer (GDA), said.

Earlier, CRRI experts said that even if GDA implements nearly 60% of its recommendations, it will have the desired results.

“The closing of exits in a phased manner will have to be decided by the authority while keeping local traffic conditions in mind. But we suggest that U-turn widening should precede closure of exits,” Dr Mohan Rao, principal scientist, CRRI, had said.

