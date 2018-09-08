Jaipur-based man booked for ‘mental harassment’ of Noida woman

A 32-year-old woman has filed an FIR against a Jaipur-based man for allegedly mentally harassing her and sending ‘gifts’ to her house in Noida against her wishes.

A case was registered at the Sector 24 police station under sections 354 (intent to outrage a woman’s modesty) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police officers said that they are investigating the matter. “We have filed an FIR based on the woman’s complaint and are looking into the allegations,” Pankaj Pant, station house officer, Sector 24 police station, said.

The police said that the accused has not been arrested as of yet.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that she befriended the accused on social media nearly two years ago. After a while, when she stopped responding to his messages, he started harassing her mentally. The woman said that he would call her often and disturb her, even though she had told him that she was not interested in talking to him.

In the complaint, she further alleged that the man was forcing her to have physical relations with him and after she refused, he threatened to harm her husband and family and even kidnap her children. She alleged that recently, the man got hold of her residential address and has been sending bouquets and other gifts to her house. He even had a cake delivered to her house on the birthday of one of her children, the complaint said.

The woman added that the accused blackmailed her and asked her for ₹85,000, saying that he will tell her husband about their friendship if she did not pay.

The woman alleged that all this was going on for a while and now become a source of mental harassment.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 06:17 IST