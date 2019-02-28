Man molests spa employee in Ghaziabad mall, fires bullet for resisting him

A man allegedly molested and fired at a 23-year-old woman working at spa centre at a Kaushambi mall, where he had come for a massage, on Tuesday night. According to police, the man fired the shot at her after molesting her, after which he fled.

The incident took place around 8.30pm when the woman was with the receptionist and the manager of the spa. The suspect was identified as one Badshah, identified only by his first name. Officers said he had been booked for molestation and relevant IPC section for attempt to murder will be added to the case after the woman’s statement is recorded.

“Badshah came to get a massage and in turn molested the woman. He tried to pull her to him but she resisted. In the process, he got infuriated and opened fire with a revolver which he had in his possession. After firing a shot, he fled. We later recovered a bullet from the spa,” Renu, the complainant, who is the receptionist at the spa, said.

The spa is located on the first floor of the mall. The staff of the spa later approached the Link Road police station and gave a written complaint about the incident.

An FIR under IPC section 354 was lodged Wednesday. “We have registered an FIR and more sections will be added during the course of probe. He tried to molest the woman and fired a shot when she resisted. We have come to know that the suspect was using a mobile phone which is registered on the ID of a different person. We are trying to trace him and will soon arrest him,” Laxmi Chauhan, SHO, Link Road police station, said.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 03:25 IST