Mercedes sedan catches fire in Gurgaon, woman escapes unhurt

A 25-year-old woman had a narrow escape after the Mercedes sedan she was driving caught fire near Genpact Chowk on Thursday afternoon.

Although the woman escaped unhurt, minutes later, her car was gutted.

The fire department officials identified the woman as Amrita Singh, a resident of New Palam Vihar.

According to the fire department officials, the incident took place around 3pm, when Amrita was going towards the Golf Course Road in her silver Mercedes Benz C200.

Fire department officials said saw smoke coming out of the car bonnet and immediately stopped the vehicle on the side of the road and exited the vehicle.

“As soon as Amrita parked her car on the side of the road, noticing the fire, passersby rushed to her help. No sooner had she got out of the car than it got engulfed in flames,” Ramesh Saini, assistant fire officer, Sector 29 fire station, said.

A fire tender each was sent from DLF-5 fire station and Sector 29 fire station and it took officials five minutes to douse the flames.

“Amrita did not suffer any injuries and we are trying to determine whether there was an inherent manufacturing defect in the vehicle, a gas leakage or any foul play that led to the fire,” Saini said.

The incident came place just days after a man was charred to death after a white Maruti Swift Dzire car caught fire near Ullahawas village on Sunday. The vehicle was found completely burnt by the side of the main road at Behrampur T-Point in Sector 59 by the police. The body was found in the passenger seat of the car. Police suspect that a leakage in the CNG kit of the car may have been the cause of the fire.

In a similar incident last September, three men, all residents of Palra village, were burnt to death after their car caught fire near the same spot.