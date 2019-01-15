Mob in Noida village attacks financier, helps loan defaulter flee in police presence

A mob from Mandpa village in Dankaur on Monday evening attacked a financier who had gone along with a police team to recover pending instalments from a defaulter. It is alleged that the defaulter poured kerosene on the financier and fled as the mob comprising villagers prevented the police from taking him into custody.

Sources said a police team from Mandi Shyam Nagar on Monday evening had gone along with financier Faisal to the village. Police said he had financed a vehicle to defaulter Javed, whose father had stood as a guarantor.

“Javed did not pay several instalments and threatened Faisal whenever he sought payment. The complainant later approached the police and a team went for inquiries. In the village, a mob surrounded them. In between, Javed poured kerosene on self and also on Faisal. Amid the ruckus, Javed fled the spot,” Vineet Jaiswal, superintendent of police (rural), said.

Police said reinforcement was sent later and one of Javed’s brothers was detained.

“The financier has given us a complaint and we are in the process of lodging an FIR. He has named 6-7 persons. We have detained one brother of Javed, who is absconding. There is no report of attack on police team,” Jaiswal said.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 16:01 IST