On NGT order, team takes samples from Kondli drain to check pollution level

A joint team of officials from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and government agencies in Noida and Delhi, along with resident volunteers, collected samples from the Kondli drain on Tuesday to check pollution levels in the drain.

Samples were collected from four locations each in Delhi and Noida. The National Green Tribunal (NGT), in February, had directed a joint team of Delhi and Noida to prepare an action plan to check pollution in Kondli drain, which merges with the Yamuna in Noida, and file an action-taken report within two months.

The Kondli drain originates in Kondli village in Delhi and enters Noida near Hari Darshan police post in Sector 11, before flowing through sectors 12, 22, 50, 76, 101, 81 and 137 and emptying into river Yamuna near Chak Mangrola village in Sector 168.

The team was tasked with checking effluent discharge from various parts of Delhi, dumping of sewage in the drain near Sector 137 in Noida.

Officials collected samples from Kondli village, Khoda village, Gharoli dairy farm and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) drain in Delhi, and sectors 11, 24, 137, and Chak Mangrola village in Sector 168 near the Yamuna banks in Noida.

“The report will be prepared within a week by the CPCB. We noticed that already polluted water was entering Noida from Delhi. Some places in Noida are also adding effluents to the Kondli drain. The Noida authority will also prepare an action plan and submit it to the CPCB,” Anil Singh, regional officer of UPPCB, Noida, said.

Officials from CPCB were accompanied by officials from Delhi Pollution Control Board, Delhi Jal Board, EDMC, public works department and Delhi Development Authority, apart from officials of the Noida authority and the UP pollution control board.

The NGT had ordered a sample study in response to a petition filed by a resident of Sector 137, Noida, in 2017. The petitioner claimed that the effluent discharge into Kondli drain was polluting groundwater and river Yamuna. His petition was supported by a group of over 150 volunteers. Following the petition, about 40 more online complaints were made by residents from neighbouring areas on the ministry of environment, forest and climate change’s (MoEFCC) website.

“Many residents depend entirely on groundwater and contamination of the main drain passing through the city is dangerous to the health of people. We were with the team that collected samples and Noida officials claimed that most pollutants were being discharged into the drain from Delhi,” Abhisht Kusum Gupta, the appellant, said.

He said the report will be prepared by CPCB and produced directly before the court.

