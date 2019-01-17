Residents stop trucks from dumping waste at Pratap Vihar landfill after deadline ends

As the deadline for dumping solid waste at Pratap Vihar landfill ended on Tuesday, hundreds of residents from Siddharth Vihar and other nearby areas took to the streets on Wednesday and stopped many vehicles carrying solid waste to the site. Notably, the UP solid waste monitoring committee had directed that there would be no dumping of solid waste at the site after January 15.

Residents claimed they stopped around 45-50 trucks carrying garbage to the site. “A number of high rises have come up in Siddharth Vihar, which is barely 500 metre from the landfill. Residents are suffering due to unhygienic conditions but the corporation is bent on continuing dumping at the site despite directions by the monitoring committee,” Vijay Kumar Singh, general secretary, of Ganga-Yamuna Hindon apartments, said. “We will continue protest and stop trucks entering the site,” he added.

According to residents, there are about 4,000 flats in high rises in Siddharth Vihar. Besides, a large population lives in nearby Pratap Vihar and commercial areas will be coming up in close proximity to the landfill.

The monitoring committee was set up by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Following an inspection, the committee in December, 2018 directed the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation (GMC) to stop dumping at the site by January 15. The NGT panel also directed for removal of all solid waste from the site by February 15.

Acting on a petition filed by city-based NGO Samajik Parivartan Sewa Samiti (SPSS), the NGT on October 5, 2018 had asked the committee to inspect the site.

“Our petition was filed for stopping of dumping activities at the Pratap Vihar site. The NGT referred the matter to the committee. If the corporation continues dumping, it will amount to contempt. Anyway, we are now moving NGT and will apprise them that the corporation is trying to dump the solid waste at the site,” Anees Ansari, convener of SPSS, said.

Meanwhile, corporation officials said they have written to NGT and state administration for an extension of six months for continuing dumping at the site.

“We are busy with the Swachh Survekshan. The extension is sought as we require more time for procuring land at Galand. If the committee gives us even 15-20 days, we will be able to procure remaining land at Galand. Otherwise, if residents continue their protests, we will have no option but to stop collection and disposal of solid waste,” CP Singh, municipal commissioner, said.

Retired judge Rajendra Singh, secretary of the monitoring panel, said the committee has so far not received any request letter for extension from the corporation. “If their letter is received, we will be able to incorporate it in our agenda for the meeting scheduled January 18. So far we have not received any letter. On the other hand, residents have sent us pictures and videos of the protest and also sending their complaint to us. As per our directions, the dumping activity should not be carried out after January 15,” he said.

He said that the corporation has possession of about 19 acres of land at Galand where they should now be dumping the solid waste.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 15:42 IST