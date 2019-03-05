Safety inspection of Blue Line extension over, opening likely soon

The commissioner of Metro rail safety (CMRS) inspected the 6.675km long Noida City Centre to Noida Electronic City section of Delhi Metro’s Blue Line on Monday. The completion of the safety inspection will finally pave way for its opening.

This fully elevated section has six stations – Sector 34, Sector 52, Sector 61, Sector 59, Sector 62 and Noida Electronic City on NH-24.

“The civil work on the section is over and trials are currently underway. Commissioner of Metro rail safety (CMRS) SK Pathak Monday inspected the 6.675-km Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section of Delhi Metro’s Blue Line,” a senior DMRC official, said.

Once operational, the extended corridor will bring the Blue Line close to the recently opened Aqua Line, which connects Noida and Greater Noida.

The Sector 52 station of the DMRC’s Blue Line is near the Sector 51 station on the Aqua Line, operated by the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), and its commuters are awaiting last-mile connectivity options between the two lines.

Construction work on connecting the two lines through a dedicated pathway and a carriageway for e-rickshaws has started, officials said.“Work is underway for a direct pathway from Sector 51 station to Sector 52 station and a carriageway for e-rickshaws which will ferry the commuters between the two stations,” NMRC Executive Director P D Upadhyay, said.

Built at a cost of Rs 5,503 crore the Aqua Line registered 3.24 lakh passengers in its first month of operation, according to the NMRC, with officials hoping for a spurt in ridership once the Blue Line’s Sector 52 station goes operational. The Noida-Greater Noida Metro has started running at a gap of 10 minutes instead of 15 minutes during peak hours.

