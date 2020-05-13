e-paper
Third Covid-19 death in UP’s Gautam Buddh Nagar, cases rise to 230

The deceased was a resident of Sector 19 in Noida and had tested positive for coronavirus on May 8, a spokesperson.

noida Updated: May 13, 2020 08:29 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Noida
Another six people got discharged after treatment for the novel virus and now there are 86 active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the officer said.
A 60-year-old coronavirus patient died due to cardiac arrest at a hospital in Greater Noida, becoming the third Covid-19 fatality in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said on Tuesday.

The man was admitted to the Sharda Hospital, a dedicated Covid-19 facility, in Greater Noida where he died on Monday night, they said.

“He expired last night (Monday) of cardiac arrest caused by acute respiratory syndrome,” District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said. The daily Covid-19 bulletin of the district mentioned the man’s death as caused due to coronavirus, with the number of people dying due to the pandemic rising up to three.

Earlier on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Sharda Hospital, however, said, “The man died due to cardiac arrest and not by coronavirus, though he had tested positive for the infection.” The deceased was a resident of Sector 19 in Noida and had tested positive for coronavirus on May 8, the spokesperson added. Meanwhile, six more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, pushing the tally of cases to 230.

Another six people got discharged after treatment for the novel virus and now there are 86 active cases in the district, the officer said.

“Total 57 reports have been received in the last 24 hours, of which six were positive and the rest negative for Covid-19. The number of confirmed cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar now stands at 230,” Dohare said.

“So far, 141 of the 230 patients have been cured and discharged, leaving 86 active cases in the district,” he added.

The recovery rate of patients is 61.30 per cent, according to the official statistics. According to officials, so far 4,251 samples have been collected for Covid-19 test in the district, while 484 people are currently under institutional quarantine.

So far, two men, aged 60 and 62, have died in Gautam Buddh Nagar due to coronavirus, as per the officials.

