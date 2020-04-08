Two more test positive in GB Nagar, total Covid-19 cases now at 60

noida

The Gautam Budh Nagar district health department confirmed two more Covid-19 cases in the district on Wednesday, taking the tally of cases to 60, of which 48 are active cases. Twelve persons have so far been discharged from the isolation wards of different hospitals after being cured of Covid-19.

Gautam Budh Nagar chief medical officer Dr AP Chaturvedi said the two women were the latest to test positive for Covid-19. “While one patient is from Supertech Capetown in Sector 74, the other is from Chouda village in Sector 22,” he said. The husbands of both women are employees of fire safety firm, Ceasefire, and they had both tested positive earlier.

Dr Chaturvedi further said as of Wednesday, 693 people are admitted in different isolation wards of the district, including 346 in Galgotias University hostel and 174 at the district hospital building in Sector 39.

“Besides them, we have also kept 127 patients in isolation at Dr BR Ambedkar SC/ST hostel in Gautam Buddha University, 28 at the super specialty child PGI, 15 at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) and three at Sharda Hospital,” he said.

The CMO further said so far, the medical teams of the district have visited 15,350 houses and screened 53,582 persons. “Among those screened, we have traced the travel history of 211. The samples of 1,111 persons have been collected so far and sent to different laboratories for testing,” he said.

Of the 60 positive cases in the district, 41 are linked to Ceasefire, whose employees had jumped their quarantine and caused the disease to spread. Even the two cases confirmed on Wednesday are linked to the company, as the husbands of both women were employees of the company.

On Tuesday night, the district administration shifted around 200 slum dwellers from Sector 8 to a quarantine centre at the Galgotias hostel as a precautionary measure to curb community spread of the disease.

Last week, four people from the slum colony in Sector 5 had tested positive for Covid-19. A domestic help, who worked at the house of an employee of Ceasefire, as well as three of her family were among those who tested positive.