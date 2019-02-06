Upset over being scolded, 12-year-old boy in Ghaziabad jumps to death

The body of a 12-year-old boy from Behrampur locality in Ghaziabad was found below the New Link Road (NH-58 to NH-24) rail overbridge on Tuesday morning. The police suspect that the child had run away from home after being scolded by his mother on Monday evening and allegedly jumped off the bridge.

The boy was identified as Shivam, from Behrampur. He studied at a nearby private school. The police said the boy was found wearing the uniform of a private school in Indirapuram but he never studied in that school.

“His mother works as a help in Indirapuram and the old uniform was given by her employers. She must have given it to her son. He had injuries to his head and face. Shivam’s family told us that he had run away from home after being scolded by his mother. He had told his mother that he would never come back,” Jaikaran Singh, SHO of Kotwali police station, said.

“We have sent the body for a postmortem examination. From the sequence of events, we suspect that the boy jumped off the overbridge. We are investigating the matter further,” he said.

The boy’s father Pappu, who is originally from Hardoi, said his two sons were scolded by their mother on Monday evening.

“Shivam was the second of our three children. His mother was scolding his older brother. Shivam got frightened and ran away from home. We started searching for him when he did not return even by late evening. We then went to the Vijay Nagar police station and filed a missing person complaint. On Tuesday, the police told us that the body of a boy was found and that it was Shivam’s. He was wearing the uniform given to his mother by her employers,” Pappu said.

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 09:09 IST