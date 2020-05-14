UPSRTC forms three-member committee to review taxi, bus fare structure after facing criticism

noida

Updated: May 14, 2020 23:11 IST

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) on Thursday formed a three-member committee to review its chartered taxi and bus fare structures proposed to ferry commuters from the India Gandhi International Airport to Noida, Ghaziabad and other districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The corporation’s managing director Raj Shekhar said the committee comprises senior officials from the department of operation, technical and regional transport authority. “They will look into the matter and submit recommendations in 24 hours. UPSRTC will introduce some changes in the fare structure,” he said.

Several people had criticised UPSRTC, saying the exorbitant fare would burden those already suffering during the lockdown. On May 9, the state transport corporation had issued a letter to its regional managers in Noida and Ghaziabad stating that booking a sedan for up to 250km from the airport would cost ₹10,000. Each additional kilometre would cost ₹40. Booking an SUV would cost ₹12,000 for first 250km and ₹50 for each additional kilometre. Similarly, a single seat in a non air-conditioned bus would cost ₹1,000 and a seat in an air-conditioned bus would cost ₹1,320 for 100km. The charges would double for a distance between 101km and 200km.

Since Noida and Ghaziabad share a border with the national Capital, paying such a huge fare was termed irrational by several residents, who also tweeted about the matter.

The corporation’s managing director clarified that the services were not limited to just Noida and Ghaziabad. He said that people could book a cab for an entire day and travel to any district in UP. “People can book a taxi from the airport for an entire day and travel to different districts like Bareilly, Moradabad, Meerut, etc. The taxi drivers will bring empty vehicles and they can’t book or lift commuters on return. The commuters need not share the ride with others, unlike other taxi services,” he said.

He said that at present, people from abroad are quarantined in Delhi. “We have engaged some buses to ferry them from the airport to hotels. We have not charged them until now,” he said.

UPSRTC, in a press statement, said, “We received information from different sources that the UPSRTC’s proposed chartered taxi and bus fare is high. Taking cognisance of the matter, we formed a committee. We resolve to facilitate the safe journey of commuters.”

The corporation is yet to start this chartered bus and taxi service from the airport as most people brought back to India via the Vande Bharat Mission are quarantined in Delhi.

Shekhar added that UPSRTC is reviewing its order, especially pertaining to the Noida, Ghaziabad commute to and from Delhi. “We will introduce some changes in the fare structure once we receive the recommendation from the committee,” he said.

UPSRTC runs over 10,000 buses, while it has a few taxis in each district.