Woman ‘gang-raped’ by in-laws in Dadri

A 21-year-old woman has alleged that she was gang-raped by her two brothers-in-law multiple times in a span of nearly 20 days at Omicron-II in Dadri. A probe is on in the matter and no arrests have been made yet, police said.

The woman,a native of Aligarh, had been married nearly two years ago. Her husband, a native of Bulandshahr, passed away a month ago due to a prolonged illness. The family runs a street food joint.

According to her family, she was being forced by her in-laws to live with them post her husband’s death.

“They were staying in Bulandshahr and nearly 20 days back they came to the house in Dadri. We asked them to let her come and stay with us. However, they didn’t let her go. We even asked them to let us speak with her. They kept making excuses and said that she was ill and couldn’t speak to us. We couldn’t take it anymore and finally rescued her from the house on February 20,” the victim’s brother said.

He said that the woman told the family that her in-laws also thrashed her. “She said that her husband’s younger brother and his sister’s husband raped her multiple times during this time after making her consume sleeping pills. As soon as she told us all this, we informed the police about this,” the brother said.

Based on the family’s complaint, a case was registered against the two suspects, along with woman’s sister-in-law and mother-in-law, under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) and 376-D (gang rape) of Indian Penal Code.

“We have ordered a medical examination of the woman. The suspects will be questioned and due legal procedure will be followed,” Shyodan Singh, senior sub-inspector, Dadri police station, said.

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 12:23 IST