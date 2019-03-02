Women extort Rs 45 lakh from retired banker on threat to leak his videos

Police lodged an FIR against a group of women for allegedly extorting nearly Rs 45 lakh from a retired 65-year-old bank officer after blackmailing him that she would make public certain objectionable videos and pictures of him.

According to police, the senior citizen and his wife approached the police after a 45-year-old woman tried to barge into their home in Raj Nagar Extension on October 10 last year and also brought along a group of goons to threaten them. After they were driven away by the guards of their high-rise building, the woman started threatening the victim about making his videos public. He then told his wife about the issue.

The couple has three children and the man retired from service in 2013.

“The man told his wife about the issue and they decided to seek police help. The man said the woman was extorting money from him on the pretext of making some pictures and videos of his public. The retired banker has claimed that these videos and pictures are fake. We have lodged an FIR and are investigating the case,” Sanjay Pandey, SHO of Sihani Gate police station, said.

The police in connection with the case have registered the FIR under IPC Section 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) against the woman. The complainant has also named two other women in the crime.

The retired banker’s wife has stated that the woman used to stay in Ghaziabad and later shifted to Delhi.

“She along with two other women trapped my husband and shot videos and photographs after making objectionable advances. They have been extorting money and blackmailing him for the past two years. It is estimated that they have taken nearly Rs 35 to Rs 40 lakh from my husband. They recently extorted ₹9 lakh from him,” she said.

“Now, her demands have grown. She is demanding that he give her a flat and has also tried barging into our society along with several goons in October last year. Since then, she has been threatening us. That is why we approached police as we are living in constant fear now,” she added further.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 03:25 IST