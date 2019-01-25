Yogi Adityanath to open electronic manufacturing cluster, set up by Taiwan agency, on Friday

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate a greenfield electronic manufacturing cluster, expected to generate an investment of Rs 3,500 crore, of Tegna Electronics Private Limited on Friday in Greater Noida’s Ecotech-VI industrial area.

After inaugurating the Aqua Line from Sector 137, Adityanath will travel by the new Metro line to the Depot station in Greater Noida to attend the inauguration of two sewage treatment plants and the bridge over the Yamuna.

Adityanath will be spend around 50 minutes at the 100-acre Tegna site before leaving for Lucknow around 3.30pm. “The CM will leave after the inauguration of the manufacturing cluster in Greater Noida. Adityanath will take part in multiple inaugurations and all preparations are in place for these functions,” Shailendra Mishra, city magistrate, said.

Tegna Electronics Private Limited is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) incorporated under the Companies Act 2013, for setting up the greenfield electronic manufacturing cluster (EMC) in Greater Noida.

The project is proposed by Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers’ Association (TEEMA), a non-profit industrial association. TEEMA has 3,000 members from the electronics and electrical manufacturing industry in Taiwan. The members include many world leaders and medium-sized companies in electronics manufacturing, services and products.

The major investors in the project are OPPO, Foxlink Group, Waffer Group and Infopower Technologies Group. The EMC project is spread over an area of around 100 acres and is planned to attract an investment of around Rs 3,500 crore. The infrastructure development cost of the project is estimated to be around Rs 115.33 crore. It houses seven industrial plots, electricity substation, admin building, common facility centre, parking facility, roads, sewage treatment plant, health care facilities, security services and all other essential support facilities.

The companies setting up their units in the EMC plan to manufacture mobile phones and accessories, data storage devices, point of sales devices (POS), drive video recorders, USB cables, power banks, AC adapters, USB, SSD, memory cards and many more electronic components.

“This EMC in Uttar Pradesh is expected to be implemented over a period of two years and will attract an investment of around Rs 3,500 crore over a period of five to 10 years. Around two lakh product units are expected to be produced daily in the EMC. The cluster is expected to generate a direct employment for around 25,000-30,000 persons and an indirect employment for around 1,00,000 persons,” Sarvesh Chauhan, director, Edgerise Global Private Limited, which is the project management consultant for EMC, said.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 10:14 IST