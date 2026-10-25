Indian Embassy in UAE shuts four consular service centers, 12 remain operational

The Indian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates has discontinued consular, passport, visa and attestation services at four application centers, with the remaining 12 centers continuing operations across the country from October 22. Indian Embassy in UAE shuts four consular service centers. (Pexel)

The embassy announced the changes in a press release dated October 21, citing administrative reasons for the closure of the four Indian Consular Application Centers (ICACs). The services continue to be outsourced to Al Hind Tours & Travels.

The move affects Indian nationals and other applicants who previously visited the four centers for passport-related work, visa applications and document attestation. Those who used the discontinued locations will need to visit one of the remaining centers to access these services.

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According to the embassy's official announcement, applicants can continue accessing consular services through the 12 operational ICACs across the UAE.