Prince Eugene’s 1947 sojourn as ambassador of Belgium

In September 1947, Prince Eugene de Ligne presented his credentials to the then Governor General of India as Belgium’s ambassador, becoming the first resident ambassador from a European country in Delhi after Independence and among the first foreign envoys to arrive in the young nation.

What about France, Germany and the other big countries of Europe? Being under Allied control, Germany and Italy were, perhaps, in no position to send ambassadors. India’s stand on colonial issues put it at odds with France, which had a charge d’affaires in Delhi like the Dutch. The authoritarian regimes in Spain and Portugal were unlikely to be welcome at the highest diplomatic levels in independent India. What about the United Kingdom? It had a high commissioner, but India being a dominion, he represented his government, and not the sovereign, and thus ranked below ambassadors.

Like many European countries, Belgium had consulates in Bombay and Calcutta, mainly to pursue trade ties and care for maritime and consular issues. However, in January 1947, following a meeting between the Belgian prime minister (PM) and Krishna Menon, the Belgians decided to open an embassy in Delhi. Accordingly, their consul-general in Calcutta moved to Delhi in May 1947, and the ambassador, Prince Eugene, arrived on September 15.

Prince Eugene served in the Belgian Embassy in Washington before World War II and, during the initial months of the war, provided refuge to Jews fleeing from Germany on his estate. With his royal lineage and diplomatic experience, he convinced the government to send him to India as ambassador.

Ambassador GJ Malik, an under-secretary in the ministry of external affairs, and Princess Yolande de Ligne, daughter of Prince Eugene, who is now 90-plus and lives in Brussels, were witnesses to the exciting events during the ambassador’s sojourn in India.

Wanting to announce his arrival in Delhi with a bang, the prince reached India on board a four-engine DC-6 belonging to SABENA, the Belgian airline. He was accompanied by his friend and SABENA owner, Tony Orta, who had been sold a pipe dream that a Belgium-India air service would be profitable. There were no four-engine aircraft with the capability to fly over the Himalayas in India at that time.

The prince, therefore, invited Governor General Louis Mountbatten and PM Jawaharlal Nehru for a flight over the Himalayas. The Governor General turned him down but Nehru and some Cabinet colleagues accepted the offer.

The news of the PM on his way to the aircraft reached the Governor General, who, perhaps realising what he was missing, rushed to the airport at the last minute. But by then, the flight had taken off, and the best that he could do was to receive them on arrival.