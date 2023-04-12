The increase in India's tiger population is no mean feat

Tigers are vital to India's wildlife heritage and culture, and the country is proud to be home to more than 75% of the world's wild tiger population. They have played a significant cultural and philosophical role for centuries. Further, conserving them is crucial for preserving India's biodiversity. India's tiger conservation efforts reflect its commitment and respect towards the preservation of the country's rich biodiversity and natural heritage. The Indian philosophy of interdependence emphasises the interconnectedness of all living beings and their dependence on each other for survival. PREMIUM In 2022, the tiger population stood at 3167. (Shutterstock)

In 1973, Project Tiger was established to garner public support and resources to preserve tiger ecosystems. Since its inception, the project has expanded from nine tiger reserves covering 18,278 sq km to 53 reserves covering more than 75,500 sq km, which account for 2.2% of India's land area.

Two phases

Conservation of tigers in India can be thought of as two major phases. The first phase began in the 1970s with the enactment of the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972 and the establishment of protected areas that facilitated the conservation of tigers and tropical forests. However, in the 1980s, the trade in tiger parts began to decimate the population, leading to a shocking extinction in the Sariska Tiger Reserve in 2005.

Thus began the second phase, which saw the amendment of the Wildlife (Protection) Act in 2006 and the creation of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) with statutory powers. The government adopted a landscape-level approach — a “core-buffer-corridor” strategy of conservation. While core zones were designated exclusively for tiger conservation, buffer zones were managed with an “inclusive agenda”, involving the local communities and giving them direct benefits of tiger conservation through employment, support through eco-development committees, and eco-tourism. The NTCA also implemented science-based strict monitoring for tiger conservation. This resulted in an increase in the tiger population from 1,411 in 2006 to 2,967 in 2018. In 2022, the population stood at 3,167.

For conservation efforts to benefit the tiger ecosystem and the country as a whole, they require attention, resources, and effort from all sectors of society. The credit for this success, therefore, goes to the continued funding support provided by the Government of India, contributions of resources by the state governments, support of local communities and civil society institutions, and the thousands of foot soldiers and green warriors who are passionate about, and committed to conservation.

Past outcomes

The information generated by the past four census cycles has resulted in major changes in policy and the management of tiger populations. It has also provided scientific data to fully implement provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, as amended in 2006, in letter and spirit.

The major outcomes that were a direct or indirect consequence of information generated by the monitoring exercises were:

1) tiger landscape conservation plans

2) designation and notification of inviolate critical core and buffer areas of tiger reserves

3) identification and declaration of new tiger reserves

4) recognition of tiger landscapes and the importance of the corridors and their physical delineation at the highest levels of governance

5) integrating tiger conservation with developmental activities using the power of a reliable information system

6) planning reintroduction and supplementation strategies for tigers and ungulates

7) prioritising conservation investments to target unique vulnerable gene pools.

All of these provide an opportunity to incorporate conservation objectives supported with sound science-based data, on equal footing with economic, sociological, and other growth in policy and decision-making for the benefit of society.

Present challenges

Despite efforts to conserve tigers, there are still several challenges that need to be addressed.

One, aligning the aspirations of large-scale economic development while safeguarding forests and their wildlife and mitigating human-tiger conflict.

Two, the silent and surmounting threats of the climate crisis-related impacts on habitats.

Three, poaching and illegal wildlife trade. Even though poaching is illegal, the demand for tiger products remains high, and poachers continue to kill tigers for profit. Most of the poaching in our country is due to demands in consumer countries. To combat this, the government has implemented strict laws and increased surveillance to prevent poaching and illegal trade. This must continue on a war-footing.

The increase in the tiger population is a positive sign, but we must not become complacent. There is a need to continue our efforts to ensure the survival of this magnificent animal and safeguard our forested ecosystems. Tigers are not just a part of India's wildlife heritage, but also a symbol of the country's ecological richness and economic well-being.

S P Yadav (IFS) is member secretary, National Tiger Conservation Authority, Government of India

The views expressed are personal