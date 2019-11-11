e-paper
Saurabh Chaudhary shoots silver at 14th Asian Championship

Chaudhary and Verma had earlier qualified for the final in the seventh and sixth place respectively. Both have already secured their quotas for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

other-sports Updated: Nov 11, 2019 15:54 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Doha
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary celebrates after winning the final round.
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary celebrates after winning the final round.(PTI)
         

Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary on Monday clinched the silver medal in the men’s 10m air pistol event at the ongoing 14th Asian Championship.

Chaudhary, 17, shot 244.5 in the final to finish second on the podium behind North Korea’s Kim Song Guk, who won the coveted gold with a world record 246.5 at the Lusail Shooting Complex. Iran’s Foroughi Javed won the bronze with a score of 221.8.

Abhishek Verma managed 181.5 to remain content with a fifth-place finish in the eight-man final.

Chaudhary and Verma had earlier qualified for the final in the seventh and sixth place respectively. Both have already secured their quotas for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

India have 15 Olympic quotas in shooting, the most the country has ever achieved in the run up to the showpiece event.

India have quotas in men’s and women’s 10m air rifle (Anjum Moudgil, Apurvi Chandela, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Deepak Kumar), women’s 25m air pistol (Rahi Sarnobat, Chinki Yadav) and men’s and women’s 10m air pistol (Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Varma, Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal), men’s skeet (Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmad), men’s and women’s 50m rifle three positions (Aishwarya Singh Tomar, Sanjeev Rajput, Tejaswini Sawant).

