e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 16, 2019

3 killed, 3 injured in boiler explosion in Bihar

Three labourers were killed in the boiler explosion and three others were injured, the SHO said.

patna Updated: Nov 16, 2019 11:39 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Motihari
Boiler blast took place while the workers were preparing a mid-day meal for several schools in Bihar. (Representative image)
Boiler blast took place while the workers were preparing a mid-day meal for several schools in Bihar. (Representative image)(File Photo)
         

Three persons were killed and three others injured when the boiler of a plant exploded in Bihar’s East Champaran district on Saturday, police said.

The boiler of the cooking plant of an NGO at Bangra Nagar panchayat area exploded when labourers were preparing mid-day meal to be supplied to schools, Sugauli Police Station SHO, Rohit Kumar said.

Three labourers were killed in the boiler explosion and three others were injured, the SHO said.

Sugauli Circle Officer (CO), Gyan Prakash said an NGO was supplying mid-day meal in government schools of the Sugauli block after preparing the food at its centralised cooking plant.

The CO said police have sent all the three bodies for post mortem at Motihari Sadar hospital.

The three injured persons were admitted to the local primary health centre. One seriously injured person was referred to Motihari first and from there to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), Patna, the CO added.

tags
top news
Navy’s MiG jet crashes in Goa, pilots eject safely
Navy’s MiG jet crashes in Goa, pilots eject safely
Amid confusion and threats, Sabarimala temple opens today
Amid confusion and threats, Sabarimala temple opens today
‘Won’t compromise on honesty,’ Rajat Sharma resigns as DDCA president
‘Won’t compromise on honesty,’ Rajat Sharma resigns as DDCA president
4-month-old baby dies aboard flight from Surat to Mumbai
4-month-old baby dies aboard flight from Surat to Mumbai
Mayank Agarwal is racing and he is coming for all of you
Mayank Agarwal is racing and he is coming for all of you
Delhi-NCR air quality remains in ‘severe’ category after slight improvement
Delhi-NCR air quality remains in ‘severe’ category after slight improvement
Sabarimala: With its ‘essentiality doctrine’, has SC walked into a trap?
Sabarimala: With its ‘essentiality doctrine’, has SC walked into a trap?
CJI Ranjan Gogoi given farewell at SC premise, to retire on Nov 17
CJI Ranjan Gogoi given farewell at SC premise, to retire on Nov 17
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

Patna News