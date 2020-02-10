e-paper
Home / Patna / 5 injured after a bomb explodes at a house in Patna

5 injured after a bomb explodes at a house in Patna

The explosion damaged two houses and two houses were damaged in the incident.

patna Updated: Feb 10, 2020 09:46 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Five people were injured in an explosion at a house in Patna. (ANI Twitter)
         

Five people were injured after a bomb exploded at a house in Patna, said the police.

The explosion damaged two houses and two houses were damaged in the incident.

“It seems a bomb that had been kept at this house exploded, damaging two houses. Injured people have been shifted to a hospital,” a police official was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

