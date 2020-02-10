5 injured after a bomb explodes at a house in Patna

patna

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 09:46 IST

Five people were injured after a bomb exploded at a house in Patna, said the police.

“It seems a bomb that had been kept at this house exploded, damaging two houses. Injured people have been shifted to a hospital,” a police official was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.