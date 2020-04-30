6-month-old, one-year-old girl among Bihar’s 37 new Covid-19 cases

patna

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 12:05 IST

Thirty-seven more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in Bihar, taking the total number of patients undergoing treatment in the state to 403, officials said.

Bihar Health Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday said of those found positive for the dreaded virus include 3 from Patna, 3 from Rohtas, 14 from Buxar, 2 each from Begusarai and Bhojpur, 4 from Darbhanga, 5 from West Champaran and one each from Aurangabad, Vaishali, Madhepura and Sitamarhi.

Those found positive on Wednesday in Buxar also include a six-month-old and one-year-old girl.

So far, more than 21,468 samples have been tested in the state.

Till now, a total of 64 people have been discharged from the hospitals after treatment.

In Bihar, Munger district has reported the maximum 92 cases out of 29 districts affected by the coronavirus outbreak, while 42 cases have been reported in Patna, 35 in Nalanda, 34 in Rohtas and 30 in Siwan.

Health Department Secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh said on Wednesday that door-to-door screening of Coronavirus-affected districts is being done.

“As per the guidelines laid down, so far, a total of 75,23,000 houses have been surveyed. Of them, 3,173 people have been found to have symptoms of common cold, cough and fever but not necessarily corona infected,” he said.

He said, “All the persons who have come from outside are constantly being monitored, and their health reports are also being taken.”