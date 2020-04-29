e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Patna / Bihar Covid-19 cases reach 403; two infants among 37 test positive

Bihar Covid-19 cases reach 403; two infants among 37 test positive

Twelve people tested positive in Naya Bhojpur village alone, which accounts for most of the cases in Buxar. The fresh cases include two girls aged six months and one year, besides a boy and a girl - both aged eight years.

patna Updated: Apr 29, 2020 23:18 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Patna
A councillor honours municipal workers in Karbigahia in Patna.
A councillor honours municipal workers in Karbigahia in Patna. (Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
         

A total of 37 people, including two infants, tested positive for Covid-19 in Bihar on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 403, a top Health department official said.

According to Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar Buxar reported the maximum number of 14 cases during the day, raising the districts total to 40, making it the third worst affected after Patna and Munger.

Twelve people tested positive in Naya Bhojpur village alone, which accounts for most of the cases in Buxar. The fresh cases include two girls aged six months and one year, besides a boy and a girl - both aged eight years. The oldest patient happens to be a 65-year-old man. Seven patients from the village are females.

Two young men, aged 16 and 18 years, tested positive in the block headquarters of Dumraon.

The day also saw West Champaran becoming 29th of the states 38 districts to be affected by the outbreak. All the patients are from Yogapatti block and happen to be males in the age group of 27-40 years.

Their infection trail was being ascertained, said the principal secretary.

Four persons tested positive in Darbhanga town and according to District Magistrate Thyagarajan they happen to be wife, brother, sister-in-law and mother-in-law of a 35-year- old migrant from Delhi who had returned last week and tested positive a few days ago.

The state capital reported three more cases, one each from Raja Bazar locality in the city and Paliganj and Naubatpur in rural Patna. The district retains the spot for the second worst affected with 42 cases after Munger where 92 have tested positive so far.

Three more people tested positive in Rohtas, two from the district headquarters of Rohtas besides an eight-year-old boy from Badahari. The district now has 34 cases, all of which are active.

Patna and Buxar have 37 cases each while Munger has 80.

Bhojpur and Begusarai reported two cases each. Both districts account for an equal number of 11 cases, though five people have recovered in Begusarai as against only one in Bhojpur.

According to the superintendent of Begusarai Sadar hospital, where corona patients from the district are lodged in isolation wards, both patients happen to be men in their 40s and actively associated with the Tablighi Jamaat. While one had attended its congregation at Nizamuddin in New Delhi last month, the other had taken part in a gathering at Bihar Sharif in Nalanda district, which is one of the hotspots in the state.

One person each tested positive in Sitamarhi, Aurangabad, Madhepura and Vaishali districts.

Two COVID 19 patients one each from Vaishali and Munger have died while 65 have recovered fully.

Close to 300 cases have been reported in the state in the last 10 days.

The number of samples tested so far is 21,180. Testing is conducted at six labs four in Patna and one each in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga.

tags
top news
Access to internet not a fundamental right: J-K admin tells Supreme Court
Access to internet not a fundamental right: J-K admin tells Supreme Court
New Covid-19 guidelines to give considerable relaxations, says Centre
New Covid-19 guidelines to give considerable relaxations, says Centre
Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM Modi
Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM Modi
Rahul Gandhi hosts video show on Covid-19, Raghuram Rajan is his first guest
Rahul Gandhi hosts video show on Covid-19, Raghuram Rajan is his first guest
Aarogya Setu to be installed on smartphones by default soon
Aarogya Setu to be installed on smartphones by default soon
Flights to begin in limited capacity at airports post-lockdown: AAI
Flights to begin in limited capacity at airports post-lockdown: AAI
Hussey names ‘Best of Enemies’ XI, three Indians make the cut
Hussey names ‘Best of Enemies’ XI, three Indians make the cut
Covid-19: Does air pollution raise risk of Sars-CoV-2 spread? Explained
Covid-19: Does air pollution raise risk of Sars-CoV-2 spread? Explained
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIrrfan Khan DeathCovid-19 state tallyCOVID-19 LockdownCovid-19 CasesCoronavirus UpdateUttar Pradesh Covid-19 updateIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

patna news