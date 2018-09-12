College student in Bihar’s Darbhanga hammers mother to death after argument

A20-year-old college student killed his mother, 53, by smashing her head with a hammer after she allegedly reprimanded him for his wayward behaviour, at Bada Bazaar area of Darbhanga town on Tuesday.

The accused, Rajkumar Bharatiya, a degree part-l student of CM College, Darbhanga, was arrested on Tuesday morning soonafter the brutal murder from his Bada Bazaar house under town police station.

Darbhanga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Manoj Kumar said that preliminary information revealed thatthe culprit's waywardness and suspected drug addiction led to regular quarrelsbih with his worried parents.

On Tuesday at around 8.45am, when his father, a local businessman, left his home to buy milk from market, his son reportedly got into an argument with his mother, 53-year-old Kalawati Devi, over some issue and soon became angry. Rajkumar then attacked her with a hammer and injured her head seriously. “The victim was soon rushed to a private hospital for treatment, but she succumbed to her head injuries,” the SSP said.

Station house officer (SHO) of Town PS,Sitaram Prasad, said that the culprit had bolted the door from inside while attacking his mother.

“Hearing noise and screams coming from inside the house, a large number of neighbours gathered outside the house.They had to break open the door in a bid to rescue the victim and nab the accused,” he said.

The victim’s husband, Binod Kumar Bharatiya, 60, lodged an FIR against his son at Town police station.

Earlier, on March 28 this year, a 65-year-old widow Malti Devi was also killed by her son in Ratnopatti locality of Town PS. Surya Narayan Sah alias Chhotan Sah had killed his mother for money and hid her body in a septic tank.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 10:00 IST