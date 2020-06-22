e-paper
Home / Patna / Covid-19: Death toll in Bihar increases to 50

Covid-19: Death toll in Bihar increases to 50

Following the detection of the fresh cases, the districts with high incidence of coronavirus cases were Patna (400), Bhagalpur (360), Begusarai (347), Madhubani (341), Rohtas (314), Siwan (313) and Khagaria (296).

patna Updated: Jun 22, 2020 13:56 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Patna, Bihar
Out of the 51 Covid-19 deaths across the state, Darbhanga has reported highest number of five fatalities.
The number of Covid-19 deaths in Bihar increased to 51 on Sunday after two fatalities were reported, while coronavirus cases in the state rose to 7,665 with 162 people testing positive for the disease, the health department said. One death each was reported from Begusarai and Gaya districts.

The health department, however, did not provide details like age, sex and travel history of the two deceased and whether they died before or after testing positive.

Out of the 51 Covid-19 deaths across the state, Darbhanga has reported highest number of five fatalities.

Cases have been reported from all 38 districts of the state.

According to the health department’s bulletin, the state has a total of 7,665 positive coronavirus cases with 51 fatalities. Altogether 5,631 patients have recovered from the disease in the state and there are 1,983 active cases.

The number of migrants who have tested positive since May 3 is 4,941 while the number of samples tested till date is 1,56,926, it added.

