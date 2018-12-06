High drama over move to evict Tejashwi from bungalow

A high drama was witnessed on Wednesday morning when district administration officials, armed with the eviction order passed by the building construction department (BCD), reached leader of Opposition in state assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav’s 5, Deshratna Marg bungalow in the the state capital.

The administration had to defer the eviction plan following strong protests from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders, who contended that the matter was sub-judice.

Tejashwi, who arrived in Patna from New Delhi in the afternoon, called the eviction order an act of “political vendetta” against him by chief minister Nitish Kumar.

“The state government is scared of the Opposition and acting out of political vendetta. The order of the building construction department to vacate the bungalow is pending before the division bench of Patna high court. The government must wait till the verdict comes. What is the hurry,” Yadav said.

Yadav also sought a reply from the chief minister as to why he was keeping two bungalows -- the official residence of the chief minister at 1, Aney Marg and 7, Circular Road that was allotted to him as a former chief minister—in Patna, besides a house in New Delhi.

“The chief minister has so many houses. He should either stay in his CM’s bungalow or shift to the house allotted to him as a former chief minister,” Yadav said.

The trouble started when RJD leaders and MLAs offered stiff resistance to the officials, led by Patna district magistrate (DM) Kumar Ravi.

Tejashwi’s lawyer too arrived there and told the officials that the eviction order was not valid as the matter was sub-judice. He said his client had challenged the Patna high court’s single bench verdict, upholding the BCD order to vacate the bungalow as it was allotted to him when he was the deputy chief minister.

The lawyer said the division bench of the court fixed December 10 to hear the matter.

The Patna DM said he had sought a fresh direction of the BCD on the matter. “We will plan our next move on the basis of the direction from the BCD,” said Ravi.

The residential premises was allotted to Tejashwi in 2015 upon his appointment as the deputy chief minister of the then Grand Alliance (GA) government headed by Nitish Kumar.

He continues to occupy the sprawling bungalow, situated adjacent to the chief minister’s residence, even after the lapse of more than a year since Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) walked out of the GA and formed a government in alliance with the BJP.

BCD officials said 5 Deshratna Marg had been allotted to incumbent deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi and Tejashwi asked to swap accommodation with his successor’s 1, Polo Road accommodation, which is about a kilometre away from the chief minister’s residence.

