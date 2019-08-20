Maoists kill two in Bihar’s Lakhisarai on suspicion of them being police informers

patna

Armed Maoists on Monday shot dead two people, including a contractor, on suspicion of them being police informers, at a crowded market place in Mananpur under Chanan police limits of Lakhisarai district.

The deceased were identified as Madan Yadav and his driver Chhotu Kumar. The incident sparked panic in the area. Even as the bodies lay on the spot for more than four hours, the local police reached the place hours after the incident.

The incident occurred around 11 am when Yadav, a resident of Nimiyatand near Mananpur, reached a tea stall on an SUV. Yadav and Kumar were making some purchases from the shop when some bike-borne Maoists indiscriminately fired on them using AK-47 and Insas rifles, eyewitnesses said.

After the attack, the police stationed themselves at a BMP camp, 1 km away. They were reportedly apprehensive that landmines could have been planted by the Maoists in the area. The spot where the incident occurred is located close to the Maoist-affected border of Jamui.

Yadav died on the spot after sustaining bullet injuries on his back, stomach and head, while Kumar too sustained three bullet injuries and died.

The police believe that the two victims were killed as Yadav did not pay levy demanded by Maoists

A police team led by ASP (Operation) Pawan Upadhyay, DSP Ranjan Kumar reached the spot with reinforcements and inquired about the incident. Upadhyay said that Yadav alighted from train at Bhalui Halt and took the SUV of Ganesh Razak, an mukhia of Bhalui panchayat and went to the market.

“We are looking into the involvement of local Maoists in the incident. The police are conducting a search operation to track down the killers,” he added.

Locals attributed the killing to levy demanded by the Maoists. Lakhisarai superintendent of police said, “We are trying to ascertain if the Yadav had received any levy demand in the past. No arrests have been made so far.”

Lakhisarai is one of four districts in Bihar which comes under the 30 districts that remain the most affected by leftwing extremism in the country. The other three districts are Gaya, Aurangabad and Jamui.

