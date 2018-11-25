Raghuvansh meets Lalu, calls for secular unity to defeat BJP

Senior RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and former Union minister Kanti Singh called on ailing RJD chief Lalu Prasad in Ranchi on Saturday, setting off speculations that the two senior leaders met party president to discuss seat sharing arrangements in the grand alliance coalition.

Seat sharing in GA has not picked up momentum so far, with the Congress and other allies giving indications that the process would start in January after the declaration of assembly poll results in five states.

On Saturday, Raghuvnash avoided queries on seat adjustments, but said the fight in 2019 general elections was against the BJP and all like-minded parties should unite to defeat the saffron party led coalition. “There is need for broader alliance among like-minded secular parties to defeat the BJP led coalition in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. We are waiting for more parties to join the grand alliance,” he added.

Sources said Raghuvansh and Kanti spent sometime with the RJD chief and discussed his health as well as other political issues. “The RJD chief’s health is improving and we are hopeful he will recover soon,” said Raghuvnash, adding that his meeting with the party president was just a courtesy call.

Considered close to the RJD chief, Raghuvansh enjoys the stature of a strategist in the party. He has been vocal against Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of weakening constitutional bodies and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“An independent agency like the CBI is being used by BJP led government to harass its political opponents. The recent rift between CBI director Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana and the accusations flying between the top officials has not only dented the agency’s reputation but also revealed how it is being used by the Central government to frame false cases against political rivals,” he said.

Raghuvansh said his party would soon launch a statewide movement against BJP’s alleged attempts to weaken the constitutional bodies and misuse of federal agencies to intimidate political rivals.

On the ongoing tension within the RJD’s first family owing to Tej Pratap Yadav’s decision to seek divorce from his wife Aishwarya, he said such quarrels took place in all families. “It is not a big issue and would be resolved soon,” he added.

First Published: Nov 25, 2018 08:39 IST