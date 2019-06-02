Seven years on, CBI yet to nail Ranveer Sena chief’s killers

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the murder of Ranveer Sena’s founder Brahmeshwar Singh alias Mukhiya, which took place seven years ago, has been unable to reach any conclusion despite announcing a reward of Rs 10 lakh to those providing substantial clues about the killers.

The probe agency has already questioned scores of suspects but has not been able to establish identity of the assailants.

Mukhia, who helmed Ranveer Sena, a private army of upper caste landowners of south and central Bihar, was killed on June 1, 2012, at Ara in Bhojpur district, about 50 km from Patna.

Soon after the incident, locals had blamed the then JD (U) MLA Narendra Pandey alias Sunil Pandey for the murder and indulged in large-scale violence at Ara and Patna.

A special investigation team (SIT) was formed under the supervision of Sahabad range DIG Ajitabh Kumar to solve the case within a month. The SIT was dissolved in July 2012 after it submitted its report.

Later, the then Bhojpur SP M R Nayak took charge of the investigation before the probe was handed over to the CBI.

The police had named eight persons as accused and arrested six of them. However, all six were later granted bail as the police failed to prove the involvement in the case.

The CBI had also questioned one Nand Gopal Pandey alias Fauzi, who was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, but failed to extract any information from him.

Mukhiya’s eldest son Indu Bhushan Singh alleged that the CBI was working under pressure.

Mukhiya was accused of plotting 29 caste massacres in which a more than 300 people, mostly belonging to the backward castes and Dalits, were butchered by armed Ranvir Sena members.

CBI officials said they had earlier appealed to the people to provide information about the culprits but no one had came forward in this case.

