‘Stay within limits’: JD(U) warns RLSP’s Kushwaha to stop targeting Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Top JD(U) leaders have warned Union minister and RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha to “maintain decorum” and “stay within his limits” over his remarks demanding Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar to make his DNA status public.

“Kushwaha has raised an irrelevant, prejudiced statement which is undignified and uncalled for,” said Bashistha Narain Singh, JD(U) state president. “He is now into a habit of making provocative statements. JD(U) disapproves such kind of politics. Our party never makes statements which are preconceived and prejudiced. He should refrain from such acts.”

Kushwaha had on Sunday raked up a five-year-old controversy involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar, when Modi had questioned Kumar’s political DNA at an election rally in July 2015 after the latter had switched from BJP-led NDA to the grand alliance.

JD(U) had then reaped benefits in the elections by telling voters that Modi’s remark was intended to demean Biharis. Nitish and several others had claimed that they had sent strands of hair to New Delhi for DNA sampling.

Kushwaha’s demand to make public Nitish’s DNA comes after he had claimed that the chief minister does not want to continue after 2020.

Several JD(U) leaders warned the alliance leader to speak responsibly.

Earlier, on Saturday, Kumar had retorted to Kushwaha’s claim, saying, “Baatchit ka star itna neeche mat giraiye (don’t allow the level of debate to stoop so low).”

Kushwaha took it as a personal insult and hit back at the CM. Besides, raking up the DNA status, he also questioned how Luv-Kush — Nitish Kumar’s caste Kurmis trace their ancestry to Luv and Kushwaha’s community claim to be descendents of Kush, Lord Ram’s twin sons — can be high and low-born at the same time.

“I am hurt by your remark. If I am a ‘neech’, it is not for you to decide. You must explain the reason for your insinuation. Is it because I vouch for social justice or is it because of the issues like reservation in judiciary and status of education?” he asked, adding “Such an issue has to be settled by the people.”

Unperturbed by the JD(U)’s warning to their leader, the RLSP seems now prepared to take the alliance partner head on.

“Nitish Kumar is upset with the growing stature of Kushwaha,” said party’s spokesperson Madhav Anand. “The JD(U) has lost its base.”

The BJP, however, was hopeful that peace will be brokered between the two alliance partners. “Both JD (U) and the RLSP will soon resolve the issues,” BJP MLA Nitin Navin said.

Off late, the relationship between the two NDA allies has not been cordial, with Kushwaha himself targeting the Nitish Kumar government on law and order and education in Bihar.

The RJD added fuel to fire by backing Kushwaha’s demand for report on DNA test.

“Bihar’s people have the right to know the outcome of the DNA tests,” said RJD MLA Bhai Birendra, referring to the claim.

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 18:09 IST