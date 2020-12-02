Sushil Modi files papers for RS by-poll, Nitish says it’s rare distinction

patna

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 20:42 IST

Former deputy chief minister of Bihar and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday filed his nomination papers for by-election to a Rajya Sabha seat that had fallen vacant after the death of Union minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan.

Modi filed his nomination papers at the office of divisional commissioner in presence of chief minister Nitish Kumar, BJP state president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, the two deputy CMs and leaders of NDA allies.

After filing the nomination, Modi thanked BJP’s central leadership and also NDA allies for their support.

Nitish Kumar said that he had come to congratulate Modi. “He is my former colleague. He had been a member of Lok Sabha, Bihar Assembly and legislative council. Now, he will be going to Rajya Sabha and it is a rare distinction to represent both houses of Parliament and the state legislature,” Kumar said.

Kumar did not hide his liking for Modi as his deputy and said, “Now that they want to take him to the Centre, we are hopeful that in his new capacity he will continue to serve the State.”

Modi has been one of the key architects of the NDA government in Bihar.

The opposition Grand Alliance was yet to declare the name of its RS candidate after LJP rejected its offer of support to late Paswan’s wife Reena Paswan, if she contested the polls. However, the LJP on Tuesday clarified that the party was not contesting the Rajya Sabha by-poll.

Also Read: RJD begins probe into poll defeat, focus on Kosi & Seemanchal rout

LJP president Chirag Paswan told reporters, “I appreciate the gesture made by the RJD and the consideration shown by them for us. But my mother is not interested in entering politics as of now”.

“The seat originally belonged to the BJP. Following my father’s death, it is the party’s prerogative to take a decision,” he added. .

With Thursday being the last date of filing nominations, Modi might end up getting elected unopposed on December 7 when withdrawal of nominations come to a close. Voting and counting are scheduled on December 14.