Three killed, 18 injured as truck rams pick-up van in Bihar’s Siwan

Three persons, including two women, were killed and 18 others injured when a truck hit a stationary pick-up van in Bihar’s Siwan district on Friday morning, officials said.

Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Siwan Sadar, Aman Kumar, said the incident occurred near Jiradei Mor on Siwan-Mairwa state highway when the truck hit the stationary pick-up van from behind, killing three persons on the spot and leaving 18 others injured.

The deceased have been identified as Anarkali Devi, Rinku Devi and Bal Kishore Singh, the SDO said and added they belonged to Lachhwar village.

The injured persons have been admitted to Siwan sadar hospital for treatment, he said, adding that all the persons — deceased and injured — were going to Darauli from Lachhwar village in Gopalganj on the occasion of Kartik Purnima.

The driver and the cleaner of the truck managed to escape from the spot along with the vehicle, the SDO added.

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 19:58 IST