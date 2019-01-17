Top official of Bihar held for possessing liquor stock at house

Joint director of industries department, Sanjay Kumar Singh, was arrested on Wednesday on the charges of possessing liquor bottles at his house.

The liquor bottles were recovered during a search operation by special vigilance unit (SVU), which raided Singh’s house in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

SVU sources said the official had been handed over to the police for action against him in accordance with the state’s Excise Act.

Singh is perhaps the first senior official to be arrested for possession of liquor, which is banned in Bihar.

Sources said raids were conducted on Singh’s office at Vikas Bhawan and his private residence at Anand Puri off Boring Road in the state capital since Tuesday evening.

Singh owns a flat at Jalalpur Green City in Abhimanyu Nagar whose market price is about Rs 2 crore, though its sale deed price has been shown as Rs 38 lakh only.

The SVU has assessed his movable and immovable assets worth Rs 1.35 crore, which is said to be eight times more than his estimated savings till the date the FIR was lodged.

Singh joined service in 1992 after clearing the examination conducted by Bihar Public Service Commission.

