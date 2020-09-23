‘Undecided on joining politics,’ says Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey after voluntary retirement

patna

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 13:39 IST

Former Bihar police chief Gupteshwar Pandey, whose voluntary retirement was approved a day earlier, on Wednesday said people were pressing him to join politics but he is yet to make up his mind over it.

Pandey has been in the news over his intemperate statements and aggressive stand on actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case and they have been linked to his political ambitions.

“...if I do so [join politics], I will make it known to all,” said Pandey amid speculation that he could join one of the Bihar’s ruling parties ahead of the state assembly polls due later this year.

Pandey, who is likely to contest the Shahpur assembly or Valmiki Nagar parliamentary seat that fell vacant after ruling Janata Dal (United) lawmaker Baidynath Mahto’s death in February, denied having taken the aggressive stand for electoral politics after retirement. He maintained he pursued the case vigorously to ensure that justice for Rajput’s family. “I could see how Rajput’s father was disappointed and helpless. The state police filed an FIR [First Information Report] and it was validated by the Supreme Court. We have taken all steps in the case as per legal norms. The case is now with the CBI [Central Bureau of Investigation],” he said

The Supreme Court in August ruled the CBI’s probe based on the FIR filed against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family for allegedly abetting Rajput’s suicide is lawful and allowed the federal agency to continue its investigation. It rejected Chakraborty’s plea to transfer the case to the Maharashtra police.

The Bihar police in late June constituted a team to probe the case following a complaint by the actor’s family and triggered a jurisdictional turf war. The Bihar government has been accused of trying to hijack the emotive issue for political capital ahead of the assembly elections.

Pandey rejected the links drawn between his aggressive statements, including against Chakraborty, and his post-retirement plans. “Please see the meaning of aukaat (stature),” he said referring to the statement he made questioning Chakraborty’s “aukaat”. The post of CM [chief minister] of any state is a constitutional post. Any person who is accused in a criminal case should not speak against the person holding a constitutional post. Rhea Chakraborty is an accused in the Rajput death case. Besides, I also made some statements related to the Rajput case when our officers were humiliated in Mumbai,” he said.

Pandey on August 2 alleged that a police officer sent to Mumbai in connection with the case was “forcibly quarantined” and that his hand was stamped indicating the isolation period till August 15.

Pandey insisted he is now an ordinary man meeting people from his and other districts, where he served over his 34-year-long career. “ I am meeting people from Buxar, Begusarai, Bettiah, and Jehanabad.” He dodged queries whether he would join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or its ally Janata Dal (United). “I have not joined any party. I have also not said I will contest polls.”

Pandey praised Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar saying the Janata Dal (United) leader has a clear vision of not allowing any political interference in policing matters. Pandey said he always tried to ensure justice for the poor and depressed classes while cracking hard on criminals. “ [I] was sent to Jehanabad and other districts in Magadh when there were clashes on caste lines during the 90s and the entire central Bihar was burning. During my stint as SP [superintendent of police] in Jehanabad, there were no big clashes. I also brought innovative methods in policing during my stint in Begusarari. It was done out of my commitment to serve people and society.”

Pandey’s batchmate and director-general rank officer Sunil Kumar joined the Janata Dal (United) after retiring on July 31 and is likely to contest assembly polls.