Afghanistan cricket team gets heroes’ welcome after securing ICC World Cup berth
Mar 28, 2018 16:20 IST
Afghanistan cricket team players stand with trophies after winning 2019 ICC World Cup qualifiers. (AP)
Afghanistan cricket team captain Asghar Stanikzai (C) holds the trophy. (AP)
The ICC World Cup qualifier trophies placed in front of the cricketers. (AP)
Skipper Asghar Stanikzai, right, holds the trophy they won after defeating West Indies in the final of the 2019 World Cup qualification tournament. (AP)
Afghanistan cricket team players stand for the national anthem during the celebrations. (AP)
Afghanistan fought back from the brink of an early exit and qualified by reaching Sunday’s final against West Indies. (AFP)
The team was met with celebratory gunfire, fireworks and honking of horns throughout the Afghan capital. (AFP)
